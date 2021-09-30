Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to post $75.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.15 million and the lowest is $68.21 million. Celsius reported sales of $36.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $263.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $271.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $431.12 million, with estimates ranging from $350.56 million to $479.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH opened at $90.58 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 647.00 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

