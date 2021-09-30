Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Announce -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 19,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,090. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.