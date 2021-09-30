Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,245,483. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 856,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,812. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

