Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Eargo posted earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

EAR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 61,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. Eargo has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $267.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

