Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post sales of $267.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NPO stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

