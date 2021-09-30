Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 55,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,682. The firm has a market cap of $426.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 82.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

