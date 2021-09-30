Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 38,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genasys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 172,006 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Genasys by 81.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 295,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $3,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 44.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

