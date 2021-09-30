Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce sales of $793.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.30 million and the lowest is $785.50 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $721.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $629.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $676.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.71. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $382.68 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

