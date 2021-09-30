Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report sales of $119.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $130.50 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $499.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 372,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.05 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

