Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.80. Qualys posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,481. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

