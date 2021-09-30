Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,257,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after buying an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

