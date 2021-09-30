Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $49,258,000.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

