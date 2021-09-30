Zacks: Analysts Expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after buying an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

