Zacks: Analysts Expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.
On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIT Group.
CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after buying an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIT Group stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.
CIT Group Company Profile
CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.
