Zacks: Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Corsair Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $25.93. 2,256,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $51.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

