Zacks: Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. CVR Energy posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 260,893.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 86,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 371.9% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 99,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

