Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $509.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce sales of $509.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $515.79 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $447.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $37,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $136.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

