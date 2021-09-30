Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $405.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

EXR opened at $172.01 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day moving average is $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

