Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.88 Million

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report sales of $82.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $345.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $325.89 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.