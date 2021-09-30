Zacks: Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NYSE MKC opened at $83.69 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

