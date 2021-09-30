Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 250,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.