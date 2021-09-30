Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.35). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of ACRS stock remained flat at $$18.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,174,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

