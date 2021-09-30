Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.03 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $16.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.