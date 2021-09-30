Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,706,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 6,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

