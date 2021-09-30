Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

Several equities analysts have commented on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $268.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 154.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

