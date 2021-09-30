Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce sales of $31.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.40 billion and the lowest is $31.50 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $125.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $129.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.19 billion to $138.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

