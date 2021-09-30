Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Billion

Brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce $31.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $125.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $129.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.19 billion to $138.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

