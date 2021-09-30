Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.47. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.86.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.