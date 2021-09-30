Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.47. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

