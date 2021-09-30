Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $33.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.91 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.34 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $137.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

