Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.13. 4,785,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

