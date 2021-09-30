Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report sales of $41.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.36 billion and the lowest is $41.14 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $172.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

