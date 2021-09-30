Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce sales of $41.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.81 billion and the highest is $44.25 billion. Chevron reported sales of $24.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $145.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.24 billion to $153.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.94 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVX stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

