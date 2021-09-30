Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post $966.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $961.10 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $570.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $605.75 and its 200-day moving average is $513.96. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

