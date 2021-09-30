Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report $348.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.60 million and the highest is $348.40 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $374.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO opened at $399.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

