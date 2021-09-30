Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of LMNL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 32,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,629. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

