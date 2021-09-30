Zacks: Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings per share of $3.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. M&T Bank posted earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 269,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,639. M&T Bank has a one year low of $90.45 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

