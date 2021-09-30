Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post $530.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.41 million and the lowest is $511.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $571,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $17,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $15,620,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

