Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.42). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($1.99) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,288. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

