Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Up 462.5% in September

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ZLNDY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 17,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. Zalando has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.