Zano Price Tops $2.24 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Zano has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $24.29 million and $400,772.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,847.31 or 0.99842987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00376579 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00695515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00242663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002152 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001551 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,867,827 coins and its circulating supply is 10,838,327 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

