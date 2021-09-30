ZB Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $2.14 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00173527 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

