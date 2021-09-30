Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,910.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.07 or 0.06909651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00351715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.12 or 0.01150336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00107823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.84 or 0.00573524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00501505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00297175 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

