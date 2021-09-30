Zilla (ZLA) Market Capitalization Hits $226,564.84

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Zilla has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $226,564.84 and $16,733.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla's total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io .

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

