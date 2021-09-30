Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.97

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 1425219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.