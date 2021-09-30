ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Short Interest Update

ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 14,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ZIPL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. ZipLink has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000.

