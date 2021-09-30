ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Short Interest Update

ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 14,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
ZIPL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. ZipLink has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
About ZipLink
