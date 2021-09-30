Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $255.25

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $255.25 and last traded at $260.36, with a volume of 21899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

