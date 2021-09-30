Zoracles Trading Down 20.4% This Week (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $507,704.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for $995.08 or 0.02281376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00065755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00137373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.79 or 0.99814690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.63 or 0.06874823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00761448 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zoracles

