ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.95

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.50. ZTE shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTCOY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts predict that ZTE Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

