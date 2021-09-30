ZUSD (ZUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $156,196.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $156,196.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00136593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.39 or 1.00314511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.03 or 0.06879059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00757680 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

