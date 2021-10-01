-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Ocugen reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,376 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $80,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. 9,976,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,864,758. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

