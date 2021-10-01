$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHX. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,260. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.06 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

